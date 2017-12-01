Jawaan movie review: Sai Dharam Tej shows off his action chops

Sai Dharam Tej hopes to revive his career with Jawaan. Sai Dharam Tej hopes to revive his career with Jawaan.

Jawaan movie cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Mehreen Pirzada, Prasanna, Satyam Rajesh, Kota Srinivasa Rao

Jawaan movie director: BVS Ravi

Sai Dharam Tej starrer Jawaan is the story of a man who turns patriotic but eventually, his family faces trouble because of him. The protagonist, played by Sai, is in a dilemma to keep his family safe or to continue his work for the country. The action-drama film is produced by Krishna under Arunachal Creations banner and directed by B.V.S.Ravi.

So far, Sai Dharam Tej has shown his romantic self on screen. By taking inspiration from his uncles Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam has been able to win over fans. But with Jawaan, he is moving out of his comfort zone.

In the past, from Ram Charan to Allu Arjun, everyone has tried their hands at the action thriller genre and the audience has really loved it. So, maybe Sai, who is in need of a hit after two flops at the box office, will laugh all the way to the bank with Jawaan.

Jawaan is directed by BVS Ravi, who was the dialogue writer for films such as Munna, Parugu and King. So, even for this newbie director, it is an attempt to try something different.

Watch the trailer of Jawaan:

Watch this space for Manoj Kumar R’s review of Sai Dharam Tej’s Jawaan.

