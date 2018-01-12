Jai Simha movie review: The Balakrishna and Nayanthara starrer promises to be an out-and-out entertainer

Jai Simha is also the comeback vehicle of ace filmmaker K S Ravikumar. Jai Simha is also the comeback vehicle of ace filmmaker K S Ravikumar.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nayanthara and K S Ravikumar come together for the first time in Telugu romantic actioner Jai Simha, which hits screens today.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, whose recent releases Gautamiputra Satakarni and Paisa Vasool saw moderate success at the box office, hopes to kick off 2018 on a good note with Jai Simha.

Talking to The Hindu about casting Tollywood superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna in Jai Simha, director K S Ravikumar said, “I know his age and image. The film deals with love significantly, but it’s mature. Every segment in the film caters to a particular audience, the massy dialogues are for the fans, the comedy and emotional episodes would work with everyone.”

Ravikumar was also all praises for Balakrishna’s dedication. “I have worked with so many stars but I haven’t seen this kind of dedication. In my career, two actors have not interfered in my work. In Tamil, it’s Ajith and in Telugu, I can proudly say it’s Balakrishna,” said the director at a promotional event.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara returns to the Telugu film industry after two years with Jai Simha. With two powerhouses like Balakrishna and Nayan at the helm, fans are in for a treat this Makar Sankranti.

Jai Simha is also the comeback vehicle of ace filmmaker K S Ravikumar. His last Telugu film was Villain in 2003. At a pre-release event in Hyderabad, Nandamuri Balakrishna said, "We have been thinking of working together for nearly 8 years now. I'm glad our long-time dream has been fulfilled with Jai Simha which is a really special film for me because it's titled after my father's film. It's also a perfect festival film to watch with your family."

