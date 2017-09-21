Jai Lava Kusa movie review: Jr NTR promises a thrilling fare

Jai Lava Kusa movie review: Jr NTR has grown emotionally closer to Jai Lava Kusa characters. Jai Lava Kusa movie review: Jr NTR has grown emotionally closer to Jai Lava Kusa characters.

Jai Lava Kusa movie cast: Jr NTR, Raashi Thomas, Nivedita Thomas

Jai Lava Kusa movie director: RS Ravindra

After creating a lot of buzz in the industry since earlier this year, Tollywood star Jr NTR’s much-awaited film Jai Lava Kusa will open in theaters worldwide on September 21. It is a special film for the actor as for the first time in his career he is collaborating with his star brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film is produced by Kalyan Ram under his home production banner NTR Arts. Intentionally, the first film from the collaboration between Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram is an emotional drama that revolves around the relationship of brothers.

Jr NTR has grown emotionally closer to Jai Lava Kusa characters which has become very evident in his media interviews while promoting the film. He said the working on this film was very demanding and he had put in a lot of hard work compared to films that he has done so far. Sample this: playing three different roles in a scene required the actor to change his costumes as many as 70 times on the sets. The film is directed by K S Ravindra aka Bobby and stars Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas as the female leads. Scroll down for five reasons why you shouldn’t miss this film.

First and major reason not to give Jai Lava Kusa a miss this weekend is the fact that for the first time fans will get to see Jr NTR play a triple role. The actor says his legendary grandfather NTR Senior’s performance in Daana Veera Soora Karna was his inspiration. If the trailer was anything to go by, Jr NTR is set to deliver the best performance of his career in Jai Lava Kusa. Especially, his character Jai has already become the favourite of fans, thanks to the actor’s intense performance.

One of the major highlights in all of Jr NTR’s films is their action sequences. And Jai Lava Kusa is no exception. Jai Lava Kusa is said to be an intense emotional family drama revolving around three identical brothers. While they were together during childhood, all three are now in conflict with each other. In addition, Jr NTR seems to play both the hero and the villain.

The excitement around the film shot up after the promo video of the song titled ‘Swing Zara’ was released. The special number performed by Tamannaah promises to be a visual treat. Jr NTR has also danced like a dream as seen in the teaser. Composer Devi Sri Prasad’s music is just icing on the cake.

Watch this space for Manoj Kumar R’s complete movie review of Jai Lava Kusa.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd