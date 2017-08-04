Jab Harry Met Sejal movie review: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma embark on a journey of self-discovery and love

Jab Harry Met Sejal movie review: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are working with director Imtiaz Ali for the first time. Jab Harry Met Sejal movie review: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are working with director Imtiaz Ali for the first time.

Jab Harry Met Sejal cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

Jab Harry Met Sejal director: Imtiaz Ali

Jab Harry Met Sejal is yet another film which smells of all the elements an Imtiaz Ali film is known for. From picturesque locales to a inner trip of self-discovery of his characters, this one is on the same lines, but with a difference. This time, Imtiaz brings Bollywood’s King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar, where he is not stretching his arms in the air, in his signature style, but speaking through his eyes. While he plays the Punjabi guy Harry, giving him company and teaming up with SRK for a third time is Anushka Sharma, the quintessential Gujarati girl Sejal.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is the story of tourist guide Harry, who is disconnected from his roots, and is lost in life, and Sejal, an over confident girl, who has no idea how little she knows about life. While Sejal meets Harry during a Europe trip, they cross paths again when she loses her engagement ring and refuses to return to India. Left with no choice but to help Sejal out in searching for her ring, Harry accompanies her to all the places she had visited during her trip. The only difference is, this time Sejal sees and feels the locations with a sense of freedom, away from her family. And in her company, Harry realises how distant he has become to his own family and roots. How this journey to look for a lost ring, turns into a trip of self-discovery for both the protagonists, is what Jab Harry Met Sejal all about.

