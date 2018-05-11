Iravukku Aayiram Kangal movie review: An intriguing plot let down by messy execution

Iravukku Aayiram Kangal movie review: The screenplay and the story, with its many layers and turns, feels concocted and convenient. Iravukku Aayiram Kangal movie review: The screenplay and the story, with its many layers and turns, feels concocted and convenient.

Iravukku Aayiram Kangal movie cast: Arulnithi, Ajmal, Mahima Nambiar, Vidya Pradeep

Iravukku Aayiram Kangal movie director: Mu Maran

Iravukku Aayiram Kangal movie rating: 2.5 stars

Arulnithi sure has a penchant for scripts that are interesting. After Mouna Guru, Demonte Colony and even Brindavanam, we get Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, a whodunit thriller. It is not just a whodunnit thriller, the film takes a hyperlink narrative and a non-linear timeline as well. The idea is to make us piece the jigsaw together and make it difficult for us. But in the process, the details necessary to make a hyperlink narrative work goes kaput, leaving us with a mere interesting core.

When it comes to hyperlinked stories, coincidence is a tool that is used in the progression of the story. But in order for us to look beyond coincidence, the characters have to be established well. We need to be emotionally invested in the character that when the twists and turns happen, we are on the journey as well. That’s where Iravukku Aayiram Kangal fails to lure us in. We don’t get to know enough of the several characters in the plot. We get a heroine, who seems to get harassed several times, and yet continues to be non-plussed and chirpy happy right afterward. Arulnithi’s character is reduced to be the protective boyfriend and nothing much.

Thus, the screenplay and the story, with its many layers and turns, feels concocted and convenient. The characters just seem to bump into each other. Some of the connections just end up as a mere ploy, further making the plot messy. And the climax further complicates things.

I am really starting to like Sam CS’ background scores which always seem to dictate the emotion of the scene. I felt the same with the composer’s recent film Diya and he maintains form with Iravukku Aayiram Kangal. Though a tad overpowering at times, the score never deviates and is always on track.

With some more clarity and depth, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal could have been an interesting story to unravel. But what we are left with is pieces of a story that surprises us in parts but doesn’t really make sense as a whole.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd