Irada movie review: Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi film is a hazardous watch

Irada movie cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta, Sharad Kelkar, Sagarika Ghatge

Irada movie director: Aparnaa Singh

Irada movie rating: 1/2 star

There has been very little good news coming out of Punjab, films wise. And Irada is no exception, but rather than drugs, it deals with the cancerous contamination of Punjab’s groundwater and fields.

However, instead of the characters, it gives us caricatures: a strict disciplinarian Armyman father played by Naseeruddin Shah, who has fought in every war from 1971 to Kargil; his young daughter aspiring to be him and falling to cancer; an overzealous RTI activist; his raging journalist girlfriend who deploys drones for investigative stories (Sagarika Ghatge); a gum-chewing, cynical NIA officer (Arshad Warsi) with a young son who admires him; the corrupt chief minister who doesn’t hide her capriciousness (Divya Dutta, with the film’s only crackerjack scene); the greedy tycoon who once drowned a kid at Doon School and now bumps off RTI activists for pleasure (Sharad Kelkar); and finally a nobody called Bhagat Singh willing to be a martyr.

The scam really plunges deeper than one imagines, but what might stay with you is Dutta’s scene hinting at what lies at the bottom of her malice. That and the poetry the film is fond of spouting.