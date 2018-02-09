Inttelligent movie review: Sai Dharam Tej film insults audience’s intelligence

Inttelligent movie review: There is nothing intelligent about the Sai Dharam Tej and Lavanya Tripathi starrer. Inttelligent movie review: There is nothing intelligent about the Sai Dharam Tej and Lavanya Tripathi starrer.

Inttelligent movie cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Posani Krishna Murali, Saptagiri

Inttelligent movie director: V V Vinayak

Inttelligent movie rating: 1 star

Director VV Vinayak’s Inttelligent is the most unintelligent film to come out from the Telugu film industry this year so far. One can only wonder why can’t a director understand that just because he uses the words like Facebook, social media and a few frames of high-tech computers won’t make his film appealing to the millennials. And why add double ‘t’ in the title? Never mind.

Inttelligent, starring Sai Dharam Tej, is apparently inspired by the real-life incidents that took place in Hyderabad in 2014. An intelligent software engineer turns into a modern-day Robin Wood after his Gandhian boss, essayed by Nasser, gets killed because he refused to give into the demands of the mafia that targets software companies. Tej assumes a pseudonym name Dharama ‘bhai’ and begins to steal ill-gotten money from the benami bank accounts of corrupt and powerful people. He also takes revenge on those, who killed his godfather.

Tej is increasingly looking like his Megastar uncle Chiranjeevi. Especially in the song sequences, where he looks like Chiranjeevi’s identical twin. So much so that Vinayak has also reimagined Chiranjeevi’s Chamak Chamak song from 1990 film Kondaveeti Donga with Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Songs are the only thing that gives Lavanya something to do in the film. Otherwise, she has been cast in an almost non-existing character of the heroine.

Vinayak has also employed cliched tricks like casting Brahmanandam just for a couple of scenes, hoping his fans bust out in celebration and also keep them from slipping into deep slumber.

There is nothing intelligent about the film Inttelligent. A stupid criminal, who threatens a shopkeeper with a gun as he doesn’t want to pay money for two cigarettes. To terrify the poor shopkeeper, he even reveals his plan to bump off an IAS officer. A torture camp run by a top police officer to feed the sadistic pleasures of his daughter, who seems to have an eating disorder. A caricature minister and egoistic villain, who has an army of oversized clowns, who he uses to run his mafia dealings.

The only thing that works in favour of the film is its runtime, which is 2 hours 10 minutes. Five minutes more of this outdated saga may cause serious damage to our brains.

