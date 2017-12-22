Hello movie review: Akhil Akkineni and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer leave us with a heart full of good feelings

The Akhil Akkineni and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is filled with many feel-good moments and heartfelt performances from the main star cast. The Akhil Akkineni and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is filled with many feel-good moments and heartfelt performances from the main star cast.

Hello movie cast: Akhil Akkineni, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Jagapati Babu, Ramya Krishna, Ajay

Hello movie director: Vikram K Kumar

Hello movie rating: 3 stars

Filmmaker Vikram Kumar is a believer in destiny. And it has a heavy influence on his movies as well. Whether he writes a sci-fi film like 24 or family drama like Manam. Life changing events just happen in Vikram’s films by chance. Even the most powerful Vikram’s characters don’t have control over the outcomes of their own actions.

A street kid meets his soulmate at a panipuri joint in a park in Hyderabad. The little boy and girl plan to build a fairytale but one day they part ways. A kid gets into an accident and finds a family. In another accident, a mother’s yearning is fulfilled. Robbing one guy of his phone makes a gangster poorer by Rs 3 crore. And one morning a wrong call from a cab driver breathes a new lease of life into a love story that was on the verge of extinction. These things just happen like magic in Vikram’s creation.

A young Seenu, a street kid, befriends Junnu, a girl from a wealthy family. One day, Junnu’s parents take her away from Seenu as her father gets transferred to Delhi. She writes a number on a 100 rupee note and throws out of her car window for Seenu to pick up. (Yes, we can see a little influence of Serendipity here). But, Seenu gets robbed and loses his only way to reach Junnu.

In an accident, Seenu gets adopted by a rich couple Saroja and Prakash (Ramya Krishna and Jagapati Babu) and grows up as Avinash (Akhil Akkineni). But, he is still going to the same traffic junction where he used to meet his Junnu every day before destiny drew them apart.

Junnu’s father again gets transferred and this time to the United States. Junnu, whose real name is Priya (Kalyani Priyadarshan), is still in love with the street kid she met over 14 years ago and she makes the last ditch effort to find him by going to Hyderabad on the pretext of attending a friend’s wedding.

The theme and the premise of Hello is not something unheard of. But, the way Vikram has handled them, makes this larger-than-life romantic flick strike a chord. The film is filled with many feel-good moments and heartfelt performances from the main star cast. Especially, Ramya Krishna and Jagapati Babu shine in the scenes they are present in.

It was refreshing to see Jagapathi have a meaningful role in a film after a long time. He had seemingly resigned to his fate of being just a filler in movies. We also get to see Ramya explaining to her son about what ‘I hate you’ really means when it is told to someone who we love. And small moments like this keep playing out while making us feel and smile over and over again.

Akhil scores big points in action sequences, which have been beautifully embedded in the narration. And Kalyani, (Oh boy! she can act) with her delicate performance in expressing her conflict between her new attraction and her commitment to her soulmate, who she met as a young kid. It is her acting debut and it doesn’t feel like it.

Hello embraces the serendipity of all the things that make the lives of characters beautiful eventually. And in the end, leaves us with a heart full of good feelings.

