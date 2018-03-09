Hate Story 4 movie review: Acting, what’s that?

Hate Story 4 review: There’s also a murder, and blackmail, and revenge, these elements showing up as fillers between all the dressing up and down. Hate Story 4 review: There’s also a murder, and blackmail, and revenge, these elements showing up as fillers between all the dressing up and down.

Hate Story 4 movie cast: Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena and Ihana Dhillon

Hate Story 4 movie director: Vishal Pandya

Hate Story 4 movie rating: One star

Part of the squelchy pleasure of watching a film like Hate Story 4, the fourth part of a series toplining lots of semi-naked bodies, lots of leading-up-to-steamy-sex scenes (it may be an adult film, but we don’t show the sex, we go all the way up to it, and then dive under the covers; we’re squeamish like that), and lots of howlarious dialogue, is to divine just exactly how much squelch there is.

We’re happy to report that on the squelch-o-meter, the latest Hate Story is right up there. As they used to say, back in the day, well-endowed, almost-bare bosoms enter the room ahead of the person they belong to, and the equally prominent rears brings up the rear. Whole sequences are created with this entry in mind. Wait, did I say mind? Sorry, wrong body part: glide downwards, just as the camera does, with Urvashi Rautela, who leads this lot, and the other ladies who prop up the show.

Rautela plays a lassie called Taasha, whose killer looks stun a pair of brothers, Rajveer (Wahi) and Aryan (Bhatena), AND, gasp, their dapper, grey-haired father (Grover). The plot is an excuse for the filmmakers to trot out the poured-into-short-dresses-starlets, songs and dances, and buff men trying to keep a leash on their baser instincts and failing.

There’s also a murder, and blackmail, and revenge, these elements showing up as fillers between all the dressing up and down. The plot is a steady stream of hot bods. And acting, what’s that? The film has no ambitions that-a-way, so there.

You should also know that Hate Story 4 has subtitles: if the characters are speaking in Hindi, we see English transliteration, and vice versa, and the lines are a hoot. Sample this: ‘bedroom mein ki gayi promises boardroom mein nahin laate’ or words to that effect. And this, my favourite: ‘enjoying with your new keep?’

