Haseena Parkar movie review: Shraddha Kapoor exercises her acting chops

Shraddha Kapoor plays Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena.

Haseena Parkar movie cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Ankur Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang

Haseena Parkar movie director: Apoorva Lakhia

Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Haseena Parkar’, which hit screens today, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Be it Shraddha’s gritty avatar, or the story of Mumbai underworld’s ‘Aapa’, the film has piqued the interest of fans. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, ‘Haseena Parkar’ narrates the story of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, Haseena. Sctol five reasons why you should give this flick a watch this weekend.

The first reason is Shraddha Kapoor herself. While we have seen Shraddha as the sweet and doe-eyed girl-next-door in Aashiqui and Ek Villain, this is for the first time that Shraddha will play a dark and gritty character like Haseena. And not just that, she plays Haseena from her younger days to the point she becomes the ‘Aapa’ of the underworld, going through a complete transformation.

The second reason is definitely the intriguing plot of the film. While a lot has been said about Dawood and other gangsters of Mumbai, this is the first time that the story of Haseena Parkar is coming to the screens.

As much as we have seen till now in the trailer and teasers, the dialogues of ‘Haseena Parkar’ are also as gripping as the plotline. Writer Suresh Nair has done a splendid job here with his lines. And with films like ‘Kahaani’, ‘Namastey London’ and ‘Airlift’ in his kitty, we don’t expect any less.

‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai’ was based on Dawood Ibrahim, Arjun Rampal’s ‘Daddy’ on Arun Gawli, but this is the first time that the audience will see the story of a female underworld don. Also, it becomes all the more tough for Shraddha to essay the role because it is fairly unprecedented.

With films like ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ and ‘Ek Ajnabee’ to his name, Apoorva Lakhia is also a reason to watch ‘Haseena Parkar’ this weekend.

