Hara Hara Mahadevaki movie review: This Gautham Karthik movie tries too hard with ‘adult humour’

Hara Hara Mahadevaki movie cast: Gautham Karthik, Nikki Galrani, Sathish, Karunakaran, Rajendran

Hara Hara Mahadevaki movie director: Santhosh P Jayakumar

Hara Hara Mahadevaki movie rating: 2

There is a sequence in Hara Hara Mahadevaki where Ramya (Nikki Galrani) explains to Hari (Gautham Karthik) what a flash mob is. Hari, owner of a funeral service, gets a set of people who dance at death processions to perform a flash mob for Ramya. Not just that, he makes her sit on the procession chair, garlands her and then gifts her a ring. Before the logic hits you, you genuinely laugh out, seeing Ramya’s hopes crumble in front of her eyes. Sadly, that’s one of the very few laughs Hara Hara Mahadevaki provides.

For a movie that has several comedians, Hara Hara Mahadevaki surprisingly fails with humour. The movie which was promoted as an adult comedy is liberally peppered with puns and innuendos. However, they don’t go beyond the usual ‘snake’ puns and ‘size’ jokes. Moreover, what may have been mildly funny for the first time becomes insipid when it becomes a refrain. There are several promising premises such as Sathish’s whacky ‘uniform’ or a policeman who loves attention from the media. Unfortunately, they don’t progress well and remain as caricatures who could have been hilarious.

In a reversal of a sequence from Rajinikanth’s Annamalai, Ramya happens to see Hari naked. And, after a few subsequent encounters, they decide they are in love. But what do they do when they are in love? Shop, shop and shop some more. There is nothing convincing about the relationship, or about the movie itself.

Hara Hara Mahadevaki reminds us of many other films. Though handled differently, two of the well-appreciated films this year, Maanagaram and Kurangu Bommai, used coincidences to move the story. Like Kurangu Bommai, the story is essentially about a misplaced bag. However, here the plot takes too long to kick in and there are plenty of stray threads that just make these coincidences jut out like a sore thumb. The chaotic climax echoes of a list of Tamil movies such as Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar or Ullathai Allitha. But, Hara Hara Mahadevaki’s humour falls flat as it tries too hard to bring ‘adult humour’ in. Also, if you haven’t heard the famous/infamous WhatsApp audios, you’re bound to go ‘what?’ during the movie. Actually, stick to the audios.

