Half Girlfriend movie review: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor are caught in Chetan Bhagat’s world

Half Girlfriend movie review: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor film is based on Chetan Bhagat's book.

Half Girlfriend moview cast: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas

Half Girlfriend moview director: Mohit Suri

Arjun Kapoor is Madhav Jha, scion of a fading royal family in Bihar and strictly Hindi medium. Shraddha Kapoor is Riya Somani, wealthy and gorgeous — a complete Delhi girl. And they are both living in Chetan Bhagat’s world where being someone’s Half Girlfriend is actually possible. Hell, there is even a concept called half girlfriend. Arjun loves Shraddha, but she can give him only half the love and no commitment. She becomes his Half Girlfriend as his friends ask him, which half?

The two meet at Delhi’s elite St Stephen’s where Madhav gets admission because he is good at basketball. He sees her, immediately falls in love and spends the rest of the film pursuing him. The book and its film interpretation are not absolutely true to each other. Director Mohit Suri loses a lots of flab and fluff of Chetan’s book. But having said that, this was not the author’s best work and there is still a lot left in the film which makes you question this Bihar-meets-Britain love story. Yes, yes, we know that Shradda’s Riya is not British but she does behave like a British import in most of the film.

As far as music goes — an essential ingredient in a Bollywood love story — the only one you will catch yourself humming is Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga. The film drags and lags, the actors fail to really touch your heart and it is not because of them not trying. At the end of the day, it is only half a film.

