Guest Iin London movie review: Fart jokes and failed gags make it an abysmal watch

Guest Iin London movie cast: Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kharbanda, Tanvi Azmi

Guest Iin London movie director: Ashwni Dhir

Guest Iin London movie rating: 0.5 stars

Do you find an unending series of fart jokes, accompanied by loud sound and smell, and descriptions thereof, funny? Do cheap racist shots (blackface, mehendi-orange-beard and green-for-Muslim, slant-eyed-for-Chinese) make you laugh out loud? Do you think crude jokes should be strewn liberally in your weekly flick fix? Should a gag, abysmally executed in the first place, be stretched out like a rubber band to keep you rolling in the aisles?

These are elements that ‘Guest Iin London’, a follow-up to ‘Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge’, has in abundance. It also has a couple of vacuous younger leads saddled with a middle-aged couple which refuses to leave : Paresh Rawal being the proud possessor of a noisome rear end, and Tanvi Azmi, the only one I feel for, trying to make the best of a terrible job.

Does the prospect of this mix make you go haha? Then ‘Guest Iin London’ is just the ticket for you.

