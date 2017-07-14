Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum movie review: Atharvaa film gets one reaction – face palm

Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum movie review: The film stars Atharvaa, Soori, Motta Rajendran, Regina Cassandra, Pranitha Subash, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aaditi Pohankar. Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum movie review: The film stars Atharvaa, Soori, Motta Rajendran, Regina Cassandra, Pranitha Subash, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aaditi Pohankar.

Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum director: Odam Ilavarasu

Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum cast: Atharvaa, Soori, Motta Rajendran, Regina Cassandra, Pranitha Subash, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aaditi Pohankar

Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum rating: 2 stars

Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum stars Atharvaa, Soori, Motta Rajendran and a host of female leads including Regina Cassandra, Pranitha Subash, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aaditi Pohankar. The director Odam Ilavarasu has tried to do a spoof of the film autograph, is what watching the movie feels like.

Cast:

Atharvaa, Soori, Motta Rajendran, Regina Cassandra, Pranitha Subash, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aaditi Pohankar are the main cast of the film. Atharvaa and Soori’s comic timing is moderate, and at places there is humour. However, the funniest interaction happens to be between Atharvaa and the man who plays the role of his father. The ladies could have been anyone, as there is not much that is required of them.

Story:

In a line, this happens to be a spoof of Autograph. Only Gemini has multiple girlfriends at a time and has a habit of falling in love on the first sight, or second. There are moments you will be reminded of Dhanush’s Kadhal Konden, or even Kamal Haasan’s Vasool Raja MBBS. This spoof fest irritates you in parts and makes you laugh in parts.

Screenplay:

The way the plot is handled is applaudable. The sequences, especially since the tale is after all being narrated to Suruli Rajan keeps audience interested till the end. Just to know where it all leads to.

Direction:

Odam Ilavarasan’s attempt to churn out a comic caper that is unique in dealing with a Cassanova for a protagonist must be appreciated. The film is targeted at universal audience and it is sure to tickle the audience’s funny bone.

Music:

The pro of watching this movie is the great music composed by D. Imman. This is probably the only motivation of watching this movie as majority of the film is filled with face palm moments.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd