Firangi movie review: Kapil Sharma starrer promises to be a rib-tickling affair

Firangi movie cast: Kapil Sharma, Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill

Firangi movie director: Rajiev Dhingra

Firangi, Kapil Sharma’s second tryst with Bollywood, hits screens today. This may be only his second feature film but Kapil is a well-known face in the entertainment industry, owing to his stints with television shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. He even tasted success with his last film, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun, but the question remains if Kapil’s fanbase remains intact even after him being dogged down in numerous controversies.

The first reason for giving Firangi a watch is definitely Kapil Sharma himself. He may not be in his form right now, but just a year down the lane, Kapil was one of the highest paid actors not just in television world, but also in the league of Bollywood celebrities. His comic timing is spot-on and Firangi maybe just what Kapil Sharma needs to win his loyal fans back.

It is true that Bollywood has already seen a number of films on pre-independence era but the turning point for Firangi is that it brings in a comic perspective to the entire thing. And with King of Comedy Kapil Sharma in the film, fans are already in splits after watching the trailer.

Firangi also brings to the table a different outlook towards patriotism. Unlike previous Bollywood heroes, Manga in Firangi is one who firmly believes in the British empire but only initially, of course. The film brings out Manga’s change of heart through its interesting plot.

Another thing that caught our eye in Firangi’s trailer is its realistic setting. Images like those of vintage British cars, ‘gilli danda’, umbrella-carrying chauffeurs are common. And even the minute plot points like the storytelling one and the lore around kicking people’s back and curing diseases present a well-woven 1920 Indian village story.

Watch Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi trailer here:

Watch this space for Shubhra Gupta’s review of Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi.

