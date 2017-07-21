Fidaa movie review: Sai Pallavi is the heart and soul of this film

Fidaa movie review: The film stars Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi in lead roles while latter is debuting in Telugu cinema. Fidaa movie review: The film stars Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi in lead roles while latter is debuting in Telugu cinema.

Every movie has a central character around who the plot is built and Fidaa revolves around Bhanumathi (Sai Pallavi). She is the point of impact, and the effect forms the rest of the plot. She is beautiful, charming, headstrong and in her own words, “hybrid piece”. She doesn’t want to leave her country, or her father behind after marriage, but she falls in love with her brother-in-law’s brother, Varun (Varun Tej). Produced by Dil Raju, and directed by Sekhar Kammula, this film is a refreshing romantic tale.

Cast:

Sai Pallavi has chosen a great debut in Tollywood. For the first time, we see the dancer in her, which is pleasing to watch on the silver screen. Then we have Varun Tej who plays the male lead. Initially, you might feel that the male character doesn’t have as much depth as the female one. You might feel that the movie is tipping to one side, and something is amiss.

Story/Screenplay:

Sekhar Kammula has done something that is unusual not just for Tollywood but in any film industry. It is to tell a tale from the female perspective. The beauty lies in the fact that the plot segues so beautifully with the idea that at the end, you end up falling a little bit in love with the characters. Especially Sai Pallavi. While she is the heart and soul of this movie, Varun Tej is the muscle that supports it all. Sekhar has done something unexpected, yet again.

Direction:

As a director, it was a great move to cast Sai Pallavi. However, the one thing that irks the audience a little is the absence of a strong supporting cast. Yes, there is great camaraderie between Varun and his brother, there is affection between him and his new sister-in-law, but in an important scene, a conversation between Varun and his sister-in-law falls flat.

Music:

If a viewer had to go “fidaa” over something, then the music is surely it. Shakthi Kanth has done a splendid job and the music is just magical. Be it the romantic number or the very cheeky wedding song, he has given the film something that no one else probably could. And in combination with the cinematography, one must say marvellous.

Cinematography:

There is a lot of magic that can happen on the silver screen when the man behind the camera really understands his subject. It looks like Vijay C Kumar understands Banswada extremely well. Especially the shots of Bhanumathi and the rain look stunning. The attention to detail will awe you in places and amuses you in others.

