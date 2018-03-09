Dil Juunglee movie review: The Taapsee Pannu starrer is a slog

Dil Juunglee movie review: The Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem starrer follows the standard rom-com template, and apart from literally a few moments, the whole thing is a slog. Dil Juunglee movie review: The Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem starrer follows the standard rom-com template, and apart from literally a few moments, the whole thing is a slog.

Dil Juunglee movie cast: Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem, Abhilash Thapliyal, Nidhi Singh

Dil Juunglee movie director: Aleya Sen

Dil Juunglee movie rating: One star

About the only fresh thing about Dil Juunglee is the name of its lead character. Koroli aka Koro is a new one: the rest of it is same-old and silly.

Rich kid Koro (Pannu) wants to teach English, and fall in love and settle down with a guy who likes her for who she is, much to her industrialist’s papa’s disgust. Middle-class mamma’s boy Sumit (Saleem) is a gym rat, but has his hopes pinned on Bollywood. Ms Chalk and Mr Cheese meet and bicker and simper and follow the standard rom com template, and apart from literally a few moments, the whole thing is a slog.

The fact that Sumit isn’t as much of a nice guy as your standard Bollywood hero could have been interesting, but the writing is banal: the brash-boy-from-Lajpat Nagar shtick got old a while back. His mother, reminiscent of so many loud plump Punju moms, brings up DDLJ in a comment, and the film mooches along, throwing up references of popular Bolly romances, but doing not one single thing to make Dil Juunglee stand on its own. Or to support its not-half-bad supporting cast, which includes the BFFs of the hero and heroine, and the perky girl whose father has ‘dukaans in Dwarka’.

Pannu, who could have saved this creaky thing, is buried under a bad hairdo in the first half. By the time she gets all chic, post interval, it’s much too late. For her, and the film.

