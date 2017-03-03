Commando 2 movie review: Vidyut Jammwal is on black money trail

Commando 2 movie review: The film is called Commando 2: The Black Money Trail and Vidyut Jammwal is out to obliterate black money. Commando 2 movie review: The film is called Commando 2: The Black Money Trail and Vidyut Jammwal is out to obliterate black money.

Commando 2 movie cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Freddy Daruwala, Esha Gupta

Commando 2 movie director: Deven Bhojani

Vidyut Jammwal calls himself the best action hero of his generation and Commando franchise is his most famous outing. Can Commando 2 repeat the success he tasted with Commando? The film is called Commando 2: The Black Money Trail and Vidyut is out to obliterate black money. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried the surgical strike on black money sometime back, now it is the turn of Vidyut and his brawny arms.

Vidyut reprises the role of Captain Karanvir Singh — the saviour of the underprivileged. His mission this time is to break a money laundering ring and make India black money-free. Mostly, that should involve intricate backroom play and following the money. In Commando 2, it mostly involves punch-ups and fistfights.

The film is high on action and Vidyut is in form. Whether it is gravity-defying stunts, looking at the camera and speaking about ending the scourge of black money through gravity-defying stunts, Vidyut is spot on.

That is so far, so good. But what happens when the action stops and dialogues fill the space? Mostly boredom, sometimes cringe-inducing dialogues. There are also the two leading ladies of Commando 2 — Adah Sharma and Esha Gupta. Whichever side of the black-and-white divide they are on, they sound bizarre, to say the least. In fact, Commando 2 has a string of baddies, each more forgettable than the other.

If the makers honestly want to turn Commando into a franchise along the lines of what we see in Hollywood, they need characters that stay with you and dialogues that don’t reek of cheese. Till then, there is just Vidyut.

