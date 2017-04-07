Colossal movie review: But what is this Anne Hathaway film about?

Colossal movie review: Gloria ( Anne Hathaway ) is a sort-of writer. So is it all her imagination? Colossal movie review: Gloria ( Anne Hathaway ) is a sort-of writer. So is it all her imagination?

Colossal movie director: Nacho Vigalondo

Colossal movie cast: Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Dan Stevens, Austin Stowell, Tim Blake Nelson

Colossal movie rating: 2

Gloria (Anne Hathaway) is perpetually drunk at all times, has been thrown out by her boyfriend Tim (Dan Stevens), and come back to a hometown she left 25 years ago, to a house stripped bare of everything except power points. There she runs into ex-schoolmate Oscar (Jason Sudeikis), who promptly offers her a job at his bar and then starts stocking her house with furniture she doesn’t remember asking him for. Alarm bells yet?

But wait, that’s not what Colossal is about.

Even through her constant drunken and semi-drunken state, Gloria figures out that should she find her way to a neighbourhood park at 8.05 in the morning exactly, all that she does there is replicated by a monster that has risen out of nowhere in Seoul. And is wreaking havoc there. Gloria is a sort-of writer. So is it all her imagination?

But wait, that’s not what Colossal is entirely about.

Oscar, who evidently (except to Gloria), has a crush on her, also finds himself a part of the Seoul mayhem soon. When he is there at the same time, same park, his alter-ego in the South Korean city is a gigantic robot.

But wait, failed love is not what Colossal is about either.

So is it about the selfishness of the young caught up in their own problems believing that the world is ending around them? For one, none of the fellas — and that includes Oscar’s two buddies who drink into the night with him and Gloria every day, while they all perform tricks and tell each other strange, undulating stories — are ‘young’.

Or is it about the West wreaking havoc on the East, uncomprehendingly and uncaringly? Really, given how the story resolves itself, the East probably never had it so bad. It is here a victim, without ever being even acknowledged as the victim.

Writer-director Vigalondo, who has made his mark with small, off-the-track films of a similar nature, clearly is hemmed in by the budget spent on the monster and the robot to make a film that for all its quirky storyline eventually falls back on a safe, flabbergasting explanation.

Plus while one can still pardon Hathaway almost anything, Sudeikis is just not likeable enough for us to care. Hathaway does seem to realise the mess the film has trundled into. Even as it takes leaps and bounds from one plot to another, one thing remains constant in Colossal: Gloria nervously trying to smooth down her unwieldly tresses. No chance.

