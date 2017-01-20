Coffee With D movie review: The film is beyond awful

Coffee With D movie review: Only Sunil Grover seems to be serious about the film, everyone else is in on the joke. Coffee With D movie review: Only Sunil Grover seems to be serious about the film, everyone else is in on the joke.

Coffee With D movie cast: Sunil Grover, Anjana Sukhani, Dipannita Sharma, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi

Coffee With D movie director: Vishal Mishra

Coffee With D movie rating: 0.5 stars

A celebrity TV anchor called Arnab who thumps the table and shouts down a studio guest may have gone missing from prime time in real life, much to the dismay of those who think news television should be non-stop `tamasha’.

If you’re missing him madly, I would have suggested you check out a me-too copy (Sunil Grover) in Coffee With D, also helpfully called Arnab. Except the film is un-sittable through: I did it so you wouldn’t have to, and I demand, in return, a splendid villa somewhere across the border and a box-full of cigars.

D, for those who came in late, is the spiffy short from for Don Dawood (Zakir Hussain) who is Arnab’s coveted coffee date. The idea is to interview the guy responsible for all kinds of dark deeds, from match fixing to shoot-outs and kidnap-ransom-murders in India, who operates from a neighbouring country.

It is also to lampoon the TRP hungry TV industry, whose bosses will do anything to get those eyeballs, even if it is most outlandish. If a mobster sitting across a table can give gyaan to whoever cares to listen, why not? And the idea had potential. But when you run out of a lot within a few minutes of your opening, you have no idea of production values, and when the execution is beyond awful, all you want to do is to run.

There’s also something offensive about creating a character playing a cookery show hostess (Dipannita Sharma), who is on air because of her assets. You want to tell us this happens, please go ahead, but how about doing it with some sense?

Grover, who is a well-known TV artist, is the only one who seems serious about this enterprise. Everyone else seems in on the joke.