Cars 3 movie review: This by-the-book sequel goes the distance

Cars 3 movie review: , Cars 3 manages to breathe a new life into this franchise of the film.

Cars 3 movie voice cast: Owen Wilson, Armie Hammer, Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper, Larry the Cable Guy

Cars 3 movie director: Brian Fee

Cars 3 movie rating: 3 stars

Pixar’s Cars series has long been trying to play catch-up with the animation studio’s other prize racehorses. For most of its run, Cars 3 never gets off the beaten track, following the predictable course of a Hollywood film where old world meets new tech. In the movies, that story ends only one way. However, then in an inspired turn of events that will harm many a heart, Cars 3 breathes a new life into this franchise, even making what is likely to follow worth the wait.

Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) is gearing up for another race, that he is a favourite to win, when a rookie leaves him literally in the dust. That rookie is Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer), a more ergonomically designed car that runs on technology rather than heart. Hammer is a clever choice to voice Storm, against Wilson’s McQueen. Both are blonde, good-looking actors in person, almost similar in appearance but vastly different in demeanour. Quite like the cars they portray here.

Stunned by Storm in race after race, McQueen goes into semi-retirement. It takes a new owner with lots of money and a simulator to coax him out, followed by the kind of self-help pep-talk that comes out of a Disney stable. It also allows the filmmakers to go the distance from the cold, sterilised interiors of a corporate to the rocky outback inhabited by the “real” car-racers.

