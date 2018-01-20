Carbon movie review: The Fahadh Faasil starrer is a must-see

Carbon movie review: Fahadh Faasil is in his element in Carbon. Carbon movie review: Fahadh Faasil is in his element in Carbon.

Carbon movie cast: Fahadh Faasil, Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan

Carbon movie director: Venu

Carbon movie rating: 4 stars

In the beginning of the second half, director Venu’s Carbon slides into a fantasy-esque song sequence Dhoore Dhoore. It is a beautiful composition by Vishal Bhardwaj and has been shot so aesthetically by KU Mohanan, it is hard not to fall in love with Sameera (Mamta Mohandas), who is dressed in a pleasing cream gown with a splash of green in the song. A sleep-deprived Sibi (Fahadh Faasil) slowly melts into the mystic voice emerging from the deep forest and follows it. The song sequence as much as it is a treat for eyes and ears, it is also a complete opposite of the realism that the film had maintained thus far.

The song caught me by surprise as I wondered what was the need for that song in the story. Sameera was presented as a very soft and delicate person in the song, which is the complete opposite to her true nature. She is an adrenaline junky, who sleeps in the middle of the forest in the night without any fear. Sibi walking into the woods following the voice alone was also a surprise as he fretted the very thought of living in the forest. But, all the questions that the song throws up is answered towards the end. There is an emotional connection between Sibi and everything he experiences on his solo trip in the forest.

Sibi, an average guy from a middle-class family, is constantly in search of his lady luck. He knows that he is running out of time. On top of it, he has a loving family that constantly worries about his well-being. This fills Sibi with guilt that makes it impossible for him to keep a straight face with his caring father, played realistically by Spadikam George. He is in a hopeless situation but continues to hang onto the hope that his luck will turn around someday.

Sibi gets an assignment from a businessman played by Vijayaraghavan. He is sent off to an erstwhile palace, which is in the middle of a deep forest. His job is to go there assess the situation and come up with a plan to turn the creepy palace into a tourist hub. That is where he meets the caretaker, essayed by Kochu Preman, who tells him about the legend of a hidden treasure. Sibi sets off on a mission to find the golds hidden by a king in darkest hearts of the jungles as he feared an attack from the Tipu Sultan army.

But, the legend has it that the treasure is guarded by an army of ancient soldiers. From the moment Sibi enters the forest, Carbon turns into a suspense thriller as it keeps us curious about the presence of the supernatural force in the forest as suggested by the villagers.

Fahadh Faasil is in his element in Carbon. It is a pleasure watching him deliver such performances without breaking a sweat. Manikandan R Achari as a member of a forest tribe puts up a natural performance along with Fahadh. Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Nedumudi Venu all add layers to the narration with their craft.

Venu has maintained a firm grip on the storytelling and beautifully brings out emotional conflicts in the characters in a well-written screenplay. Carbon is an engaging adventure film that should not be missed.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd