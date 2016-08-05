Budhia Singh Born to Run quick review: A film that every Indian must watch

Budhia Singh Born to Run quick review: The film is based on Budhia Singh’s life, a child prodigy who ran a host of marathons as a five-year-old and got ready acclaim. Budhia Singh Born to Run quick review: The film is based on Budhia Singh’s life, a child prodigy who ran a host of marathons as a five-year-old and got ready acclaim.

Budhia Singh movie director: Soumendra Padhi

Budhia Singh movie cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Mayur Patole and Tillotama Shome

Budhia Singh (Mayur Patole) is a young boy who is ready to run because that can fetch him a bicycle. Biranchi Das (Manoj Bajpayee) is a coach who is obsessed enough with this boy wonder to give up his family and career to train him. Together, the duo will make history till politics rips their lives apart.

Budhia Singh Born to Run is that rare film, which is a must-watch if you want to understand India and its abject deprivation minus the poverty porn that usually accompanies such depiction. Budhia Singh Born to Run is based on Budhia Singh’s life, a child prodigy who ran a host of marathons as a five-year-old and got ready acclaim. Under the supervision of his coach Biranchi Das, he ran a 70km marathon from Bhubaneswar to Puri in his native Odisha to break records.

But before he can put India on the world sports map, a tussle begins between his coach and the child welfare department. The film is in a run-up to this face-off which will change Budhia’s life and end in his coach’s murder. Manoj plays Biranchi with elan and poise. As the coach who is self-obsessed and politically savvy, he plays Biranchi as essentially human.

Mayur as Budhia is a find and his innocence and raw performance add value to the film. The real applause goes to debutant director Soumendra Padhi who shows the reality of India, warts and all. This is as real as it gets and you need to watch it.

