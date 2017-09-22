Bhoomi movie review: Sanjay Dutt-Aditi Rao Hydari film will tug at your heartstrings

Bhoomi movie review: Sanjay Dutt-Aditi Rao Hydari film is a gritty revenge drama involving a father and daughter. Bhoomi movie review: Sanjay Dutt-Aditi Rao Hydari film is a gritty revenge drama involving a father and daughter.

Bhoomi movie cast: Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharad Kelkar, Sidhant Gupta

Bhoomi movie director: Omung Kumar

Sanjay Dutt has finally made his comeback to the sliver screen after a long while with ‘Bhoomi’. The film has been in news ever since its first look was launched. Helmed by ‘Mary Kom’ director Omung Kumar, ‘Bhoomi’, also starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharad Kelkar and Sidhant Gupta, is a gritty revenge drama involving a father and daughter.

In the film, Sanjay Dutt is playing a father and his daughter’s role is played by Aditi Rao Hydari, who is molested by the local political goon played by Sharad Kelkar. The film’s trailer got praises from all corners and thus we expect a power-pack performance by Sanjay Dutt in the film. And with Sunny Leone’s item number “Trippy Trippy”, ‘Bhoomi’ might pull some more audience.

But the film might witness some comparison with Sridevi’s revenge drama ‘MOM’. While ‘MOM’ showed us how a mother took revenge when her daughter was victimised, ‘Bhoomi’ will show us a father’s love for his daughter.

The film is a special one for all Sanjay Dutt fans. He was last seen in hit 2014 film PK. But in past the actor has entertained us with number of hits like ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Vaastav’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ and ‘Agneepath’.

About his comeback, Sanjay said in a recent interview, “I really like coming back in front of the camera, and the love I have received after the trailer released is great. It is like going back to what I knew best. I really appreciate all the love from my fans for the work I do. I am praying that they come down to watch my film, and it works.”

Watch this space for India Express film critic Shubhra Gupta’s review.

