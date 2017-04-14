Begum Jaan movie review: A plot that could have turned into a powerful allegory turns shallow

Begum Jaan movie review: Begum Jaan could have been an impactful drama full of memorable characters, led by its leading lady, Vidya Balan. Begum Jaan movie review: Begum Jaan could have been an impactful drama full of memorable characters, led by its leading lady, Vidya Balan.

Begum Jaan movie cast:Vidya Balan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajit Kapur, Gauahar Khan, Rajesh Sharma, Pitobash Tripathy, Vivek Mushran, Chunky Pandey, Naseerudin Shah, Pallavi Sharda, Ila Arun

Begum Jaan movie director: Srijit Mukherji

Begum Jaan star rating: 1.5 stars

The story of the bloody birth of India and Pakistan is so inherently full of drama that any telling of any part of it needs a great deal of skilled restraint. That crucial thing is thrown to the winds in Begum Jaan, based on Rajkahini, Srijit Mukherji’s Bengali film. I haven’t seen the original, but this, meant to be a remake, climbs up to a high-pitched melodramatic perch, and progresses in episodic lurches, never climbing down. Which is a pity because Begum Jaan could have been an impactful drama full of memorable characters, led by its leading lady, Vidya Balan. Dressed in flowing robes, eyes lined with kohl, puffing on a hookah, lording it over her ladies, pardon the pun, Balan plays a madam who runs a brothel, slam bang in the midst of all the action.

In the tumultuous days that lead up to the Partition, the location of the ‘kotha’ becomes an ironic inflection point – the house where a bunch of hookers sell their flesh without checking religion and caste is about to be divided, the line drawn by the British cleaving it down the middle.

The women, who live with an old ‘dai’-like white-sari clad figure (Arun), a hefty, burly guard, and a jovial fellow (Pitobash Tripathy, one of the better things in the film) who is everyone’s companion and one woman’s (Gauahar Khan) love, turn fierce protectors of their turf. Just like the more ‘respectable’ citizens around them, they do not want their house divided.

Many elements in Begum Jaan remind you of older, better films. The whole concept of a brothel run by a crude, feisty madam is very much like Mandi – Shyam Benegal’s excellent film. The ecosystem of that brothel and this one is similar too, but that one we believed in, and this one looks all dressed up for the next shot.

The casual cruelty of those in power, especially over women who are vulnerable (Naseer’s ‘raja’ who is not just their patron, but is also a ruthless predator) is so much like Ketan Mehta’s Mirch Masala (Naseer was in that one too).

Also read |Begum Jaan box office prediction: Vidya Balan film to face competition from Fast and Furious 8. Will word of mouth help?

There’s a great deal of stiltedness and awkward dialogue between Rajit Kapur and Ashish Vidyarthi, who play the Muslim and Hindu officials, overseeing the drawing of the line, with faces peering at us from the sides of the screen. At first I thought there was something wrong with the projection, and then realized it was deliberate. Perhaps to emphasise the divide between two people, two religions.

The only one who seems to be totally in sync with the jerky heightened silliness of the enterprise is Chunky Pandey who plays a creepy bad guy, hired to get rid of the pesky prostitutes – if they won’t go quietly, they will have to be forced out.

A plot that could have turned into a powerful allegory – you divide people at your peril, for no lasting gains – is run aground. And the climax is full of fire and faux brimstone and lots of speechifying, the ladies of easy virtue becoming a gun-toting ‘fauj’, before invoking a certain Rajasthani ‘rani’ who currently is the subject of a film with a troubled trajectory.

Such a waste of a talented bunch of actors. And of Balan, who tries hard to invest some feeling into a role which turns into a cliché the moment the film opens.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now