Bank Chor movie review: Riteish Deshmukh, this tired film leaves us sad for you

Bank Chor movie review: The film gets a little perky right at the end, with a twist and all, but it is much too little much too late. Bank Chor movie review: The film gets a little perky right at the end, with a twist and all, but it is much too little much too late.

Bank Chor movie cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Vikram Thapa, Bhuvan Arora, Sahil Vaid, Madhu Limaye

Bank Chor movie director: Bumpy

Bank Chor movie rating: Half star

To make a zippy heist caper, which is what Bank Chor is aiming at, you don’t need rocket science. You just need smarts. And that is the very thing missing from this shockingly lame, juvenile enterprise, whose title seems to have been chosen because it rhymes with a cuss word. Ha ha? Not.

I couldn’t even muster a tired smile for most of the run time, which brings to us to the doings of Champak (Riteish Deshmukh), and his fellow ‘chors’ Genda (Vikram Thapa ) and Gulab (Bhuvan Arora), who set out to rob a bank.

Crack cop Amjad Khan (Vivek Oberoi), pretty TV reporter Gayatri Ganguly (Rhea Chakraborty), a rival thief (Sahil Vaid), a corrupt politician (Madhu Limaye), and sundry others show up. There’s a great deal of pushing and shoving and milling about of security forces and and bristling TV cameras. And the mandatory background music.

But nothing helps. When the names of the characters lead straight to the most predictable jokes (Amjad Khan is, of course, equal to `kitnay aadmi thay’), and are the most interesting aspect of the characters, you know where this is headed. South? Yep, full marks again.

The film gets a little perky right at the end, with a twist and all, but it is much too little much too late. Oberoi, who can do so much better, is reduced to puffing his chest, and twirling his ‘tache. And I’m saddest about the waste of the talented Deshmukh, so good at dead-panning and lifting the most deadbeat of films.

This one’s beyond him, alas. Cuss word. Blip, blip.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App