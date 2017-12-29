Balloon movie review: Jai-Anjali starrer is no laughing matter

Balloon hits screens on December 29. Balloon hits screens on December 29.

Balloon movie cast: Jai, Anjali, Janani Iyer, Chandini Tamilarasan, Yogi Babu

Balloon movie director: Sinish

As the year comes to an end, there are several trends that Kollywood witnessed. Probably the biggest of recent trends is the horror comedy genre. This week’s big release Balloon is the last addition to the trend this year.

If there is one genre that we always lap up no matter how many movies get made, it is horror. Always huge fans of horror, our interest and consumption of the genre have always been high. And from the looks of the trailer, Balloon seems to be replete with scary scenes.

A creepy clown and several balloons, the trailer has an uncanny resemblance to Stephen King’s It. The novel found a recent adaptation in the Hollywood movie named It. Is Balloon based on the iconic novel?

While Jai made a cameo appearance in the hit film Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thora, Balloon will be his first full-length horror film. And from the looks of it, he is the one in the creepy clown avatar.

We also get two talented women who also seem to be donning the ghost avatar. While Janani’s portions seem to be in retrospective, Anjali’s story seems modern. How are the stories connected is something we have to wait and see.

