Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya movie review: Cheer for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, it’s that kind of a film

Badrinath ki Dulhania movie review: It is a sharper, more vivid and better nuanced than Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Badrinath ki Dulhania movie review: It is a sharper, more vivid and better nuanced than Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania movie cast: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad, Rituraj Singh, Sahil Vaid

Badrinath Ki Dulhania movie director: Shashank Khaitan

Badrinath Ki Dulhania movie rating: 3

The moment you see the film is set in Jhansi, you know that sooner or later, there will be a line involving a certain legendary queen known for her valour. Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya beats the drums for its women, loud and clear; sometimes a tad too loudly and clearly, but that’s okay, because it’s that kind of film.

The moment you see Badri (Varun Dhawan) and Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt) meet-cute in a wedding, you know where they are headed. His tenth class pass brashness rubbing up against her padhi-likhi ambitions creates the outlines for their romance, and because it’s Jhansi, we know that she will be the Rani, and he will be her Raja.

The challenge of any rom-com is to get past its predictable beats. The setting lends the film freshness. So does the lead pair, whom we’ve seen in the same boat in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaiya: in this second instalment of what looks like a franchise, they are sharper, more vivid, and better attuned to each other.

Dhawan and Bhatt are surrounded by a bunch of able actors, all of whom are given things to do. Of special note is a terrific act by Sahil Vaid as the Hero’s Best Friend, who bids fair to be the best part of the film. Apart, of course from Alia Bhatt, who manages to pull off a pitch-perfect performance as the ‘dulhaniya’ with a mind and will of her own. Varun Dhawan is good too, as the entitled wealthy boy-who-may-never-turn-into-man, and then finding his feminist feet.

The post-interval part is marred by a huge contrivance and turns into a bit of a meander, and there are some portions which are bunged in as set-pieces, instead of moving organic parts. A couple of times, the film’s let’s hear-it-for-the-ladies comes off as simplistic, but overall, the film works as a flavoursome romance with a pair which grows into each other, and with each other. I’m happy to cheer any film which tacks on the word ‘respect’ with ‘love’, and does a take-down of patriarchy, even if it’s all broad brush-stroked.

How about calling the next one xxxx Ka Dulha?