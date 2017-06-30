Baby Driver movie review: There is music and there is noise

Baby Driver movie review: You would be damned if you don’t play along. Baby Driver movie review: You would be damned if you don’t play along.

Baby Driver movie director: Edgar Wright

Baby Driver movie cast: Angel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Eiza González, Lily James, C J Jones

Baby Driver movie rating: 1.5 stars

“Don’t you have a killer song for the road?” asks one gangster, played by Hamm, of another, played by Foxx, in Baby Driver. Or something along those lines.

You would be damned if you don’t.

It’s that kind of film, where the bad guys know their music and their madness, in that order. Sometimes they also talk about the music, but none of the high-brow Quentin Tarantino kind of stuff. Just enough to keep the wheels turning.

You would be damned if you don’t play along.

For only then can you forget questions like who are these guys, where are they from, why are they turning up in flashy red cars for robberies, who is Spacey’s mob boss, and how did Elgort’s ‘Baby’ (yes, that’s his name) land up where he did. Especially driving like he does, never without his iPod, earphones or shades. He is a good guy, we are repeatedly told — he looks after an ageing foster dad, who can’t hear or talk, doesn’t he? The kind of good guy who can have a good dance in the getaway car while people are being threatened with guns by fellow gang members, and not miss a step. Later, a girl who hums like his beloved dead mother lands up in the form of Lily James, and she and Baby just take off from there, sharing an earphone.

Amidst all the coolness the film compiles and piles on, Hamm generates the most heat. He knows just the amount of weird he is required to be, with or without his hot wife and fellow gangster, played by Eiza Gonzalez, and her lingering kisses. Spacey now sounds and looks repetitive, while Elgort is all pink lips and limpid eyes, and little more.

Should music drown out all else that’s only noise in Baby Driver? Well, should it?

