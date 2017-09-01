Baadshaho movie review: Ajay Devgn starrer is a fusion of romance, drama and action

Baadshaho movie review: The duo of Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgn weaves magic yet again as they come together onscreen. Baadshaho movie review: The duo of Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgn weaves magic yet again as they come together onscreen.

Baadshaho star cast: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Vidyut Jammwal

Baadshaho director: Milan Luthria

Ajay Devgn and his gang of badasses including Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra is all set to grace screens on September 1. The Milan Luthria film is receiving mixed responses. For some, the movie is a complete entertainer but for some, the climax ruins this action-packed thriller. But the one who has garnered praises from all is Ajay Devgn and his character of Bhawani. The heavy dialogues and his one liners have definitely gone down well with the movie goers.

Set in the times of Emergency 1975, Baadshaho is a story of six gangsters who take advantage of the political upheaval in the country and draws out a plan to loot the treasury of royalties of Rajasthan. Apart from Ajay, it is Emraan’s character Dalia and his Marwari accent which grabs attention. He plays a conman who invites trouble every time he is up to something.

The duo of Emraan and Ajay weaves magic yet again as they come together onscreen. Their camaraderie has been one to watch out for ever since they came together in Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai.

Adding to their performance is the talented Sanjay Mishra who is on their side in the heist which they have planned with Esha Gupta. The gang of four including Esha, Ajay, Emraan and Sanjay try to steal the crates of gold to help Princess Gitanjali aka Ileana D’Cruz who is rotting in jail. Interestingly, Vidyut Jammwal is playing an army officer on the other side of the encounter. Complete with a moustache and all, Vidyut looks convincing.

Amidst all the action, there is romance brewing between Ajay and Ileana. While songs of the movie which are a perfect mix of fun, glamour, action and romance are potential chartbusters, the action sequences have been designed perfectly.

