Baa Baaa Black Sheep movie review: Counting sheep would have been better

Baa Baaa Black Sheep movie cast: Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Maniesh Paul, Manjari Fadnavis

Baa Baaa Black Sheep movie director: Vishwaas Paandya

Baa Baaa Black Sheep movie rating: One star

In between idea and execution, lies a yawning gap. This happens so often in Bollywood that it deserves to be a separate genre: Here Lie The Films Which Sounded Good On Paper But Turned Out To Be Duds On Screen. The latest would be Baa Baa Black Sheep, an alleged crime caper set in Goa.

If it’s Goa, it’s gotta be drugs. This one bungs in kohl-eyed runners, corrupt politicians, and crooked businessmen who dabble in art. Also, smart cops, unlikely contract killers, and a couple of inconsequential female bit parts.

Kher spends his time shifting between a harmless old man and a keen-eyed sharp-shooter. Kapoor is to be seen in a ho-ho-ho Santa avatar, complete with the red suit and the bobbly cap. And Menon, slivery contact lenses a-glint, roams around, trying hard to appear interested.

This is a cast (both Kher and Kapoor can be total hoots) which has the potential to lift any kind of movie, but here they are effortlessly rendered incapable of any such thing.

Off and on, we are hit with such dialogue as: ‘Aap do minute chup nahin reh sakte? Nahin, main JNU ka student raha hoon.’

Counting sheep would have been better.

