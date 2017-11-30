Annadurai movie review: Vijay Antony shows off his action chops

Vijay Antony in Annadurai Vijay Antony in Annadurai

Annadurai movie cast: Vijay Antony, Diana Champika, Mahima

Annadurai movie director: G. Srinivasan

Vijay Antony’s upcoming film Annadurai trailer had left the audience quite excited. There is a huge buzz about the film. As far as the story is concerned, it is being reported that the film is about two siblings and the rivalry between them. Vijay can be seen in two different avatars – a drunkard and a teacher. However, there is a mafia touch to his character, which would be revealed only when the film hits the screens.

Vijay Antony has also composed music for the film and also served as the film editor for the first time in his career. Produced by Fatima Vijay Antony and Raadhika Sarathkumar, the film began production in February this year.

The cast includes Diana Champika, Mahima, Jewel Mary, Radharavi, Kaali Venkat, Nalini Kanth and Rindu Ravi.

The cinematography is by Dillraj. Produced by Fatima Vijay Antony and Raadhika Sarathkumar, the film will head theaters on November 30.

At a press conference held to launch the audio of Annadurai, producer Gananavel Raja indirectly took a dig at Trisha Krishnan and Simbu for their unprofessional behaviour on the set. On the other hand, Raja was all praise for Vijay and his determination.

“There’s so much we can learn from Vijay Antony. He has shaped his career on his own without being a burden on anyone,” said Gananavel.

Watch this space for Manoj Kumar R’s review of Annadurai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd