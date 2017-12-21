Anjaniputra movie review: This Puneeth Rajkumar starrer is the perfect Christmas gift

Anjaniputra movie review: Puneeth Rajkumar and Rashmika Mandanna’s chemistry is off the charts. Anjaniputra movie review: Puneeth Rajkumar and Rashmika Mandanna’s chemistry is off the charts.

Anjaniputra movie cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Rashmika Mandanna, Ramya Krishnan, P Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Mukesh Tiwari

Anjaniputra movie director: Harsha

Given that Puneeth’s previous film Raajakumara is touted to the highest-grossing film in Kannada, the Power Star’s much-awaited film Anjaniputra has a lot of expectations to meet at the box office. The upcoming film is the remake of Tamil film Poojai, which had Vishal in the lead role. It is directed by A Harsha, who has a track record of delivering blockbusters. Anjaniputra has an ensemble cast, including Puneeth Rajkumar, Rashmika Mandanna, Ramya Krishnan, P. Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and Mukesh Tiwari among others.

Anjaniputra is the maiden directorial outing of director Harsha with Puneeth Rajkumar. The young choreographer-director has previously worked with Puneeth’s star brother Shivrajkumar in two super hit films. Anjaniputra has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. She is one of the most-sought-after woman actors down south. She will be making her debut in Telugu with actor Vijay Devarakonda’s next film. Anjaniputra has music by composer Ravi Basrur. It also marks Puneeth Rajkumar’s venture into the music market. He recently launched his own music label PRK Audio, which has the music rights of this film.

Anjaniputra was facing uncertainties as it was stuck with the Censor Board for more than a month due to some procedural reasons. Last Saturday, the board cleared the film with a U/A certificate without any cuts, paving the way for its release on December 21 in Karnataka as announced earlier. The film will open in the United States and Canada on December 22 and will release a week later in Dubai. In Singapore, the film will hit the screens on January 5, 2018.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Anjaniputra will release on as many as 400 screens in Karnataka alone, while on 50 more screens in international markets, said the producer.

Watch this space for Manoj Kumar R’s review of Anjaniputra.

