Anando Brahma movie review: This Tapsee Pannu film is a run-off-the-mill horror-comedy

Anando Brahma movie review: Anando Brahma movie review:

Anando Brahma movie cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vennela Kishore

Anando Brahma movie director: Mahi V Raghav

Anando Brahma movie star rating: 2

A haunted property, a group of people who are being scared by the paranormal activities orchestrated by the dead and a tragic backstory. The template has remained the same for movies in the horror-comedy genre. And Anando Brahma is no exception.

The story of Anando Brahma revolves around an ancestral property that is haunted by four innocent ghosts played by Tapsee Pannu, Vijaya Chandar and two other supporting actors. They don’t know how they died or why. When Tapsee realises that she is no longer alive she decides to remain in the house and prevent it from being sold until she finds what happened to her foster mother. And yes, also find out why isn’t she dead like other family members.

Ram (Rajeev Kanakala) is the original heir of the ancestral house. He has settled in Malaysia leaving his parents to fend for themselves in his home town. That’s when his parents adopt two orphans, including Tapsee. After the mysterious “disappearance” of his parents, Ram decides to sell the property and go back to Malaysia again. He enlists the help of a police friend and a few other real estate agents.

The prospective buyers soon realise that there are ghosts in the house. The police officer played by Raja Ravindra who doesn’t believe that the house is haunted plans to exploit the situation to his advantage. He plans to make Ram sell the house at a throwaway price.

A bartender played by Srinivas Reddy comes up with a plan, He suggests Ram that he will stay in the house for a few days and prove that there are no ghosts in the house but for a handsome commission. He hires three more people who are also in dire need of money. Srinivas takes Vennela Kishore, Tagubothu Ramesh and Shakalaka Shankar along with him to the house. So, begins the fight between the dead and the alive.

However, these four don’t react to the threats of ghosts like normal people. Each character’s response is different to the events that happen in the house and these four end up giving ghosts a run for their money. That’s the mainstay of this otherwise a run-off-the-mill horror-comedy film. Tagubothu Ramesh easily beats other cast members when it comes to making the audience laugh. His mimicking of Tollywood stars and other famous personalities while dealing with ghosts hits home. Vennela, Srinivas and Shakalaka have done their best to keep the audience entertained.

Tapsee has just one reaction throughout the film and that is to make a scary face when she sees humans. Rajeev Kanakala has played a key role in the film but he doesn’t really make an impression on the viewers.

We have seen most of the paranormal activities of Anando Brahma in many other films in the past. The horror scenes hardly catch us by surprise, while comedy comes as a saving grace.

