Agnyaathavaasi movie review: Pawan Kalyan starrer is the perfect start to 2018

Agnyaathavaasi movie review: Trivikram Srinivas and Pawan Kalyan have packed enough laugh-out-loud moments in Agnyaathavaasi.

Agnyaathavaasi movie cast: Pawan Kalyan, Keerthy Suresh, Anu Emmanuel, Kushboo, Aadhi Pinisetty, Boman Irani

Agnyaathavaasi movie director: Trivikram Srinivas

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi will be the curtain raiser for the Telugu film industry in 2018. The filmmakers are releasing it on Wednesday, giving Agnyaathavaasi a two-day lead over other Sankranthi releases that are set to crowd the box office down south. It is easily one of the most-awaited films of 2018.

The main and important reason why we should not give Agnyaathavaasi a miss this holiday is Pawan Kalyan. The swag and effortless performance he brings to his roles are usually among the mainstays in his films. In Agnyaathavaasi, he promises to tickle funny bones of the audience with his onscreen antics, between breaking the bones of the bad guys.

Director Trivikram Srinivas knows the pulse of his audience. He has mastered the art of storytelling and engrossing his audience. Pawan Kalyan agreed to come onboard for Agnyaathavaasi just two minutes after Trivikram began narrating the story over the phone call. He is that good. One thing we can be assured of a Trivikram film, is that there won’t be a dull moment on the big screen.

If the teaser and trailer are anything to go by, Trivikram Srinivas and Pawan Kalyan have packed enough laugh-out-loud moments in Agnyaathavaasi. One of the highlights of Trivikram is in his films, comedy is not a separate track. He integrates the element of comedy in his narration organically.

The action sequences in Agnyaathavaasi have already caught the attention of the audience. Stunt director Ravi Varma has lent his expertise to the Pawan Kalyan starrer. Did you know that Pawan holds a black belt in Karate? He had also worked as stunt coordinator for his films such as Kushi, Teen Maar and Badri. It would’ve been an icing on the cake for Ravi Varma to work with an actor like Pawan.

Last but not the least reason why you shouldn’t miss Agnyaathavaasi will be composer Anirudh Ravichander. This film marks the debut of the young music composer in the Telugu film industry. He has delivered an enriching music album, which has already become a hit with the fans. It will be more interesting to see how the filmmakers have visually complemented the compositions of Anirudh.

Watch this space for Manoj Kumar R’s review of Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaathavaasi.

