1921 movie review: The Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra starrer offers more laughs than scares

Starring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra, 1921 is the fourth film of the 1920 film franchise. Directed, written and produced by Vikram Bhatt, this film aims to entertain its audience by delivering some really scary moments. While the bar of horror films in Hindi cinema is set really low, 1921 will be perfect for those who have enjoyed the three prequels.

The first film of this franchise released way back in 2008 and it is quite surprising that the franchise has maintained to churn out films even after a decade.

Vikram Bhatt has directed enough horror flicks to know the genre inside and out and it is expected that with 1921, he will manage to entertain his audience one more time.

Zareen Khan, the female lead of this film, was last seen in Aksar 2. The actor had alleged that the makers of Aksar mistreated her and included content in the film that she had not approved of. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, was last seen in 2017’s Mubarakan that was directed by Anees Bazmee.

According to film distributor Akshaye Rathi, the film will be the highest grosser of the week surpassing Mukkabaaz and Kaalakaandi. The film is targeting the single screen audience and will probably rake in Rs 3-4 crore on the first day.

Set in the year 1921, the film tells the story of Ayush (Karan) and Rose (Zarine) against a cursed spirit that would lead them to their ultimate fate.

