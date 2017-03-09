Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva movie review: Watch this film at your own risk

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva movie review Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva movie review

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva movie cast: Raghava Lawrence, Sathyaraj, Nikki Galrani

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva movie director: Sai Ramani

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva movie rating: 1

Choreographer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence’s new film Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva released on Friday after a long delay due to financial issues and other controversies. The trouble started when its original producer Madhan of Vendhar Movies disappeared, leaving behind a suicide note. Sivabalan Pictures later took over the project and the filmmakers, including its lead actor, have gone through a lot of struggle and made some sacrifices to release this film. While the efforts of the filmmakers can be appreciated, the film is unlikely to receive any appreciation from the audience. Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva is a sub-standard attempt by the filmmakers to glorify the police service, which ends up as a naoisy hotch-potch.

I couldn’t help but wonder how real cops would react if they watch how ridiculously police officers are portrayed in this film to boost the macho image of the leading man. Cop films are one of the favourites of Tamil film audience and there are films like Vettaiyadu Vilaiyadu, Yennai Arindhaal and, in commercial space, movies like Singam series and Saamy that sort of pay ode to the police department. On the other hand, movies like Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva is kind of an embarrassment for the people in the uniform.

Lawrence plays the title role in the film, Shiva. His character keeps swinging from one side to another without a shred of integrity. He is the son of an honest police officer, played by Sathyaraj, and he holds his father responsible for the death of his mother and her unborn kid. He goes away and becomes an IPS officer. He returns to Chennai with the sole purpose of getting back at his honest father and indulges in blatant corruption. And criminals in his jurisdiction are allowed to commit any crime without the fear of law as long as they send him his share.

Shiva even helps a criminal to cover up a rape and murder case until he finds out that the victim was his rakhi sister. And he suddenly has a change of heart and begins to hunt the bad people, in the most nonsensical ways. In this film, the hero dons the khaki uniform either to get back at his dad for not giving him enough attention when he was a kid or avenge his close ones. He clearly fails to understand the concept of public service.

The film has several contradictions. Sample this: in the beginning, a few extra actors give rape threats to the leading lady, Nikki Galrani, in order to generate laughs. But, as the film progress, the director has used an incident of violence against woman to turn a bad cop into a good one. The filmmakers either treat rape as a joke or use it to create melodrama. When will the filmmakers really learn to treat the issue with a seriousness and sensitivity it deserves?

Just when you think, the film won’t get any worse, director Sai Ramani will surprise you with his desperate attempts to entertain the audience, while showing utter disregard for the value of human emotions and basic common sense.

Just before the interval, after Shiva decides to become a “good cop”, the hero deliveries a series of non-stop punchlines challenging the villain, who is on the other end of the phone. At the end of the scene, villain collapses on his sofa as if he just suffered a paralysis and that’s how the audience feel while watching this mindless entertainer.

Motta Shiva Ketta Siva is the remake of Telugu film Paatas and the director has tried to remain honest to its original mediocre film. If the film has managed to entertain at all, it is during the song sequences, where Lawrence provides some relief from the suffocation with his dance moves.

If you want to watch Motta Shiva Ketta Siva, do it at your own risk.

