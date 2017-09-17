Will KJ Yesudas get permission to enter Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple?

Yesudas seeks permission to pray at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple Yesudas seeks permission to pray at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

Veteran playback singer KJ Yesudas has sought permission to enter the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. He has filed an application with the temple authorities to allow him to pray at the temple on the occasion of Vijayadashami on September 30.

The Executive Committee that will meet on Monday will take a decision on Yesudas’ request.

“Normally, only Hindus are allowed to enter the temple. However, foreigners used to enter the temple after obtaining Executive Officer’s permission. A person can enter the temple after submitting the declaration that he/she is a follower of Hindu religion. They can also enter the temple by submitting an attested certificate from organizations like Ramakrishna Mission or Hare Rama Hare Krishna,” reported Mathrubhumi.

Yesudas, hailing from a Roman-Catholic family, has been a follower of Hindu religion. He regularly offers prayers at Kollur Mookambika and Sabarimala temples. On his birthday, he visits Mookambika temple and takes part in the musical tribute. He has sung numerous devotional songs about various Hindu gods. His song ‘Harivarasanam’ is one of the biggest hits among his devotional numbers about Lord Ayyappa as it is also played at Sabarimala every day.

He has also sung many songs about Lord Guruvayoorapan but he is not allowed to enter Sree Krishna Temple, Guruvayoor in Thrissur, to offer prayers.

Last year, Yesudas was in the middle of a controversy after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy claimed that the eminent singer has converted into Hinduism. However, the singer’s wife Prabha issued a clarification responding to Subramanian Swam’s tweet. “I do not know how this news has come and it’s not true,” Prabha told a TV channel.

