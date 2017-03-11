We are not homophobic: Pahlaj Nihalani on Ka Bodyscapes row

Pahlaj Nihalani on refusing to certify on Malayalam film Ka Bodyscapes Pahlaj Nihalani on refusing to certify on Malayalam film Ka Bodyscapes

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Pahlaj Nihalani is not a stranger to controversies due to his conservative approach in certifying films. He recently drew flak for refusing to certify Malayalam film Ka Bodyscapes suggesting that it “glorifies homosexuality.”

However, he has also said that the members of the CBFC hold nothing against homosexual people. He has also contended that the Censor Board has cleared films with gay themes like Aligarh, Moonlight and Parched in the past. “We, at CBFC, are not homophobic,” he said, according to Deccan Chronicle.

He has claimed that the film, Ka Bodyscapes, allegedly shows Hindu religion and mythology in a bad light. “Our guidelines clearly state that any derogatory reference to any religion is absolutely prohibited. So, let’s not even go there,” he said.

In the same report, he also suggested that had he been the chief when Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film PK came out, he may not have allowed its theatrical release too. “If it (PK) took digs at religion, then it shouldn’t have been allowed. We can’t allow filmmakers to create a law and order situation in the name of art. If there are riots and protests, are the makers of Ka Bodyscapes willing to take responsibility?,” he said.

Filmmaker Jayan Cherian has been running from pillar to post, to get his film certified for its theatrical release. His film deals with the life of a gay artist battling censorship against his work.

The CBFC under Pahlaj’s leadership has constantly been under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The Censor Board also recently refused to clear Hindi film Lipstick Under My Burkha for being a “lady-oriented” film and came under heavy fire from filmmakers and public.

