Watch Villain trailer: Who is the Villain in this Mohanlal starrer?

The trailer of Mohanlal’s next film titled Villain was just released and we have to say that this one is going to be a gripping tale. There is Mohanlal, his wife (Manju Warrier) and in the background, the voice of a kid. The tale looks like an angry man who has lost his family is out for revenge. Is he? We don’t know.

We see him being interrogated, we see him happy, we see him sad and we see him face his opponents with clear ingenuity. The trailer has left us wanting to know who the victims of this series of attacks will be, and we do hope that this same suspense is maintained in the film.

Vishal and Hansika Motwani will be making a debut with Villain in Malayalam. While Hansika plays the role of a singer, it is Vishal who piques your interest, because his look in Thupparivalan and Villain looks quite similar. He is, in fact, the one who raises the most important question in this film – “Who is the Villain?” We would have to wait and see what would keep the audience hooked to screen as the trailer, in a way, does reveal part of the plot. Also, what about Srikanth? What role does he play in this film exactly?

Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, this film is expected to release in December 2017. The music for the movie is composed by Sushin Shyam, and the cinematography will be by Manoj Paramahamsa. The much-anticipated movie is bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh and also stars Raashi Khanna and Srikanth in pivotal roles.

