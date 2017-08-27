Watch: Prithviraj Sukumaran looks dapper in this Adam Joan teaser

Prithviraj has also sung a song in Adam Joan which has music composed by Deepak Dev. Prithviraj has also sung a song in Adam Joan which has music composed by Deepak Dev.

A new teaser from Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Adam Joan has been released by the team on Sunday. In what seems like a continuation of the first teaser, the new one begins with a car rolling into a funeral. Unlike the first teaser where we got to see Bhavna and Narain, here we get a glimpse of a dapper Prithviraj. The protagonist is in pursuit of eleven people. With an intense score and some dark, broody shots, the film has all the makings of a suspense thriller.

Adam Joan is directed by Jinu Abraham and has music by Deepak Dev with the background score composed by Gopi Sunder. Prithviraj has sung a song for the album, titled “Arikil Ini Njaan Varam”. The actor had sung his first song for Deepak in the movie Puthiya Mukham. Talking about “Arikil”, Prithviraj in the video, said that the song comes at a crucial juncture in the movie. “This song is my favourite track from the album, not because I have sung it. In fact, I agreed to sing the song only because the song comes after an emotional monologue from Adam Joan and to have a song in the same voice right after would create a good effect.” The movie also features, Rahul Madhav, Lena, Mishty, Jaya Menon, Sidhartha Siva and Maniyanpilla Raju in key roles.

One of the most awaited releases this Onam, Adam Joan will have a tough fight at the Box Office as three other big movies are also set for release — Mammooty’s Pulikkaran Stara, Mohanlal’s Velipadinte Pustakam, and Nivin Pauly’s Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela.The film is, however, waiting to be censored to annouce the release date.

