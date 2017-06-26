Was Dileep involved in Malayalam actress’ abduction? He says ready for lie detector test

Dileep reacts to new twist in the Malayalam actress’ case Dileep reacts to new twist in the Malayalam actress’ case

A day after the sensational abduction and molestation case of a well-known Malayalam female actor took a new turn, actor Dileep on Monday took to Facebook expressing his willingness to provide his full cooperation in the investigation. He said he is ready to undertake narco-analysis, brain mapping and lie detector tests to clear his name in the case. This move came after the associated of the accused in abduction case allegedly started blackmailing Dileep.

Dileep wrote a lengthy post in Malayalam on his Facebook page alleging a big conspiracy to destroy his career by some unknown people in the industry. He has slammed media publications involved in “yellow journalism”, also suggesting that some of the mainstream channels have also become a part of the conspiracy against him.

“I have only wanted good things to happen to all. But there is an effort to shatter my image, initiated by some online media sites and social networking groups. The purpose of the evening debates in the various news channels is also aimed at maligning my reputation. I have only one thing to say to those who are wanting my blood. I am ready for any test. Not to involve anyone in the case, but to prove my innocence,” read an English translation of Dileep’s statement, according to Sify.

This comes a day after the abduction and molestation of the Malayalam actress came back to spotlight with Malayalam channels airing an audio recording of an alleged blackmail call that was received by Dileep’s close aide.

According to reports, Dileep had filed a police complaint alleging blackmail by a man, who claimed to be a friend of Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the case. According to the audio, Suni had allegedly phoned Dileep’s close aide, Nadirshah and Appunni, demanding a sum of Rs 1.5 crore to keep quiet on the actor’s alleged role in the case.

The media reports have suggested that Dileep had approached the police on April 20 regarding the alleged blackmail threat by Suni and his associates. However, the police reportedly are yet to file a case based on the actor’s complaint.

On Sunday, police took Vishnu and Pathanamthitta, Suni’s alleged associates, into custody after the audio recording made headlines in Kerala. But, they have reportedly not been arrested based on Dileep’s complaint. A letter has also surfaced that threatens to expose Dileep’s alleged secrets should he fail to pay the ransom amount to Suni, currently lodged in the Ernakulam District jail near Kochi.

“Had I revealed the name of the person who put me on this job, even (the actress) would have apologised to me. Her people and your enemies are in contact with me. You could have at least sent an advocate to inquire about my condition. You did not do that. I had called up Nadhirshah to tell him some things. There was no response. I don’t have to know if you should see me as a friend or foe. What I need is money. You can easily send someone to me. I will wait for three more days after you receive this letter,” read a part of Suni’s letter to Dileep, according to Manorama news. “I have not told anyone of the affairs from ‘Sound Thoma’ to ‘Georgettan’s Pooram’ (Dileep’s films). I hope you understand the situation to write such a letter. Tell me if I should trust Nadhirshah or not.”

Some media reports had accused Dileep of hiring a team led by Suni to abduct the Malayalam actress in question due to his personal vendetta. The actor had denied this earlier as well, and said that at one point he had also thought of killing himself due to the controversy.

