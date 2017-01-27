Vishal to make his Malayalam debut in Mohanlal’s next

Vishal with director Unnikrishnan B, who is directing Mohanlal’s next Vishal with director Unnikrishnan B, who is directing Mohanlal’s next

Among his other contributions to the film industry, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is now also providing a solid launch pad for young actors from other film industry to make a career in Mollywood. After roping in Telugu actor Allu Sirish for his upcoming war movie 1971- Beyond Bordes, the actor has announced that Tamil actor Vishal will be playing an important role in his new film.

The untitled flick will mark Vishal’s debut in Malayalam. “Happy to announce my next flick written and directed by Unnikrishnan B. Production by renowned producer Sri. Rockline Venkatesh who has produced films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Linga. Actor Vishal is playing a very crucial role in the film,” Mohanlal posted on his Facebook page.

The director also confirmed the news on his Twitter handle, saying the Tamil actor plays a very important role in his upcoming directorial venture. “He’s going to play a very, very important role in my @Mohanlal film,” he tweeted.

Vishal, meanwhile, is shooting for Irumbu Thirai, which is directed by directed by debutant Mithran. The actor is sharing the screen space with Samantha in this film for the first time.

The new Malayalam project, meanwhile, marks Unnikrishnan’s fourth collaboration with Mohanlal. Previously, the actor-director duo has given films like Madampi, Grand Master and Mr Fraud. The director had said that he had worked for about four years on the script for this film and it will have a big budget.

Mohanlal is currently shooting for his war movie, which is directed by Major Ravi. The first look poster of the film was released on Thursday on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day. The actor is riding high on the success of his latest film Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which is on its way to becoming a box office blockbuster. It is the third Malayalam hit film from Mohanlal after Oppam and Pulimurugan.

