Vishal, Hansika Motwani and Sreekanth will make their Mollywood debut with Mohanlal’s Villain, see their looks

Here is a look at Vishal, Hansika Motwani, and Sreekanth’s character in their debut Malayalam film, Villain, which also stars Mohanlal. Here is a look at Vishal, Hansika Motwani, and Sreekanth’s character in their debut Malayalam film, Villain, which also stars Mohanlal.

Villain starring Mohanlal is one of the much-anticipated films of the year as it has brought together a dream star cast. Actors Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Sreekanth and Rashi Khanna are making their debut in the Malayalam film industry, and their looks were released recently. While Vishal will play the role of Shaktivel Palaniswami, Hansika will be seen in the role of Shreya. Sreekanth and Rashi Khanna will play Felix D Vincent and Harshita Chopra, respectively. Villain director B Unnikrishnan took to his official Twitter account and wrote, “These Characters are getting ready to confront Mathew Manjooran essayed by the one and only Mohanlal!”

It looks like not only will the four make their debut together, but they will team up against Mathew Manjooran (Mohanlal). Vishal, who is apparently the lead antagonist, looks like he is going to play the tough guy, while Hansika might be a singer. However, Sreekanth and Rashi’s roles are something that we can only take a guess at.

So far, the buzz is that Vishal will play the role of a doctor in the film and Hansika will be paired opposite him. Rashi as Harshita might essay the role of a corrupt cop who is on the side of the antagonists. Sreekanth’s role is the one that has not been spoken of much.

The film also has a cameo by actor Manju Warrier, who will play the role of Mathew Manjooran’s wife in the film. The movie is produced by Rockline Productions and is expected to release in September 2017.

