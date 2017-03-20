Vishal Bhardwaj to compose music for Fahadh Faasil’s Malayalam film Carbon

Vishal Bhardwaj to make a comeback in Malayalam as music director with Carbon Vishal Bhardwaj to make a comeback in Malayalam as music director with Carbon

National Award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj will be composing music for an upcoming Malayalam film titled Carbon, which will be directed by filmmaker Venu. The project will mark Vishal’s comeback in Malayalam as a music director after a gap of 19 years. He had scored music for 1998 film Daya, which had actress Manju Warrier in the lead role.

Vishal has scored music for many films, including his recent directorial venture, Rangoon, which tanked at the box office. Director Venu has roped in a promising cast and crew for the film. While Vishal will take care of the film’s music, K U Mohanan has been signed to handle the camera for the film. He recently cranked the camera for Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. The film will go on the floors in July.

Actor Fahadh Faasil is playing the lead role in the film while Mamta Mohandas plays the female lead.

Fahadh has a few other interesting projects in his kitty. He will also be making his debut in Tamil this year with Mohan Raja’s Velaikkaran that has actors Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara in the lead roles. He will also join hands with director Marthandan for an out-and-out comedy entertainer in Malayalam.

Marthandan last year gave a hit film Pavada, which had Prithviraj, Anoop Menon among others in the star cast. His next film Fahadh is yet to get a title and it will be scripted by Joji Thomas of Vellimonga fame. The film will be bankrolled by Weekend Blockbusters that recently produced this year’s first blockbuster Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol with Mohanlal in the lead.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd