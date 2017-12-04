Vimaanam teaser: Prithviraj’s film looks promising, watch video

Prithviraj’s Vimaanam teaser is out Prithviraj’s Vimaanam teaser is out

The teaser of Malayalam actor Prithviraj’s Vimaanam has dropped. The promo video promises to narrate the story of an inspiring man, who overcomes highly unfavourable odds to realise his childhood dream, which is to fly in the sky.

In Vimaanam, Prithviraj plays the role of a school dropout, who ends up successfully building his own two-seater aircraft.

Vimaanam is based on the incredible life of Saji Thomas, a deaf and mute, who shot to fame by building a lightweight aircraft without the backing of the government or the private sector. Saji built the two-seater ultra-light aircraft called Saji X Air-S with the parts of vehicles and recycled materials at a cost of Rs 14 lakh.

Building an aircraft was Saji’s childhood dream and what makes it more inspiring is the fact that he protected his dream and gave life to it despite constant discouragement from family and friends. He managed to raise the required funds by selling off his land and personal belongings. And in April 2014, he finally and successfully flew his own aircraft at a private flying yard in Ambasamudram in Tamil Nadu, which is owned by SKJ Nair, retired fighter pilot.

Prithviraj reportedly took basic lessons in flying aircrafts from SKJ Nair in the latter’s flying yard. SKJ Nair has also given his inputs in making the film based on an aircraft.

The real-life inspired film is written and directed by debutant Pradeep M. Nair and is bankrolled by producer Listin Stephen under Magic Frames banner. The film, which stars Durga Krishna, Alencier, Lena, Sudheer Karamana among others in lead roles will hit the screens this month.

Prithviraj is also busy with multiple projects in Malayalam. He is currently shooting for Anjali Menon’s next directorial venture. The film also marks the comeback of actor Nazriya Nazim, who had taken a long break from her acting following her marriage to actor Fahadh Faasil.

