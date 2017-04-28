Villain teaser: Mohanlal promises a gripping suspense-drama, good action. Watch video

Mohanlal’s Villain teaser is out Mohanlal’s Villain teaser is out

The teaser of upcoming film Villain promises a high-octane action and suspense thriller coupled with Mohanlal’s mature performance. The video opens with the narration of its lead actor, who says, “There is nothing stranger in the world than a man taking the life of another man.” That line sets an intense tone for the rest of the teaser trailer. Judging by the promo video, the film revolves around the mysterious murders of three people and how Mohanlal, a retired cop, takes these cases to their logical end.

The film gives glimpses of important characters played by Manju Warrier, Srikanth, Raashi Khanna and others. It won’t be wrong to say this film is director B Unnikrishnan’s ambitious project with Mohanlal, given that he has spent more than two years writing it. He has assembled a huge star cast and is being produced on a big budget. This film will mark the Malayalam debut of a bunch of talents from other film industries, including Srikanth and Raashi Khanna. Tamil actors Vishal and Hansika Motwani will also be making their debuts in Malayalam with this film.

A few weeks ago, Srikanth joined the sets of Villain. Vishal is also expected to start shooting for the film soon. Recently, the rumors were rife that Bollywood actress Sunny Leone will also be doing an item number in the film and she has charged a whopping Rs 5 crore for her performance. However, it turned out be a false news as the director of the film himself took to Twitter to rubbish the reports.

This film, which is bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh, marks Unnikrishnan’s fourth collaboration with Mohanlal. Previously, the actor-director duo gave films like Madambi, Grand Master and Mr Fraud. Mohanlal and Maju Warrier, meanwhile, will be sharing the screen space for the fifth time in this film after Aaram Thampuran, Kanmadham, Summer In Bethlahem and Ennum Eppozhum.

Mohanlal made headlines recently for all the good reasons. He will be playing the main role in upcoming film The Mahabharata, which will go on the floors in 2018. The film is based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s Randamoozham and will be produced on a budget of Rs 1000 crore.

