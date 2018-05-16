Video: Mohanlal sings for his wife on their 30th wedding anniversary

Mohanlal with his wife and kids Mohanlal with his wife and kids

In a sweet moment, Mollywood Superstar Mohanlal crooned the evergreen song ‘Chandanathil kadanneduthoru sundaree shilpam’ for his wife Suchitra on their 30th wedding anniversary. According to media reports, Mohanlal had earlier sung the same song to Suchitra on the day they got married. A video of Mohanlal recreating the moment has surfaced on YouTube and is going viral amid fans. Dressed in a black shirt and jeans, Mohanlal seemed to be sporting his Odiyan look, with a clean-shaven face and side-swept hair.

The Mollywood superstar was accompanied by guitarist Charles Anthony who also sang along with Mohanlal.

Mohanlal married Suchitra, the daughter of Tamil film producer and actor K Balaji on April 28, 1988. The couple has two kids Pranav and Vismaya. Pranav recently made his debut in Mollywood with the film Aadhi directed by Jeethu Joseph.

This isn’t the first time Mohanlal crooned a song. The star, who is known for his versatility has sung several numbers for films too. Some of these include “Neeyarinjo” in Kandu Kandarinju, “Sindhoora Megham” in Onnanam Kunnil Oradi Kunnil, “Kaadumi Naadumellam” in Chithram, “Peppara Pera Pera” in Olympiyan Anthony Adam, “Naathoone Naathoone” in Oru Naal Varum and “Malayattoor Malayum” in Puli Murugan. He recently sung for Stephen Devassy along with Shreya Ghoshal for his upcoming film Neerali.

On the work front, Mohanlal has a couple of projects lined up. He has the magnum opus Odiyan, Neerali, and a cameo in Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni. The actor has also been brought onboard for Suriya 37 in an important role where he will be sharing screen space with Suriya and Allu Sirish. Suriya 37 will be helmed by KV Anand.

