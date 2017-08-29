Velipadinte Pusthakam teaser: Mohanlal and team promises a laugh riot, watch video

Mohanlal’s Velipadinte Pusthakam teaser is out Mohanlal’s Velipadinte Pusthakam teaser is out

Finally, the teaser of Velipadinte Pusthakam has landed. Just two days ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of upcoming Mohanlal’s film released the 56-second-long teaser on Tuesday.

The teaser gives the glimpse of Mohanlal’s character, who plays a Vice Principle named Professor Michael Idikkula. And it’s love at first sight for the playful professor after seeing his colleague Mery, played by Anna Reshma Rajan of Angamaly Diaries fame. Then we are introduced to a grumpy looking Prem Raj, played by Salim Kumar, who is against the very concept of love. Michael also reveals that some even Prem Raj “Kamaraj.” Pun intended. And Michael also has a nickname among the students. He is called “Dracula.” We wonder why. Maybe it’s because of his long hairstyle.

Billed as a comedy entertainer, the teaser packs a lot of smartly written funny one-liners and natural performances by the star cast. However, our cheeky Vice Principle also has a violent past before he seemingly decided to turn over a new leaf.

Velipadinte Pusthakam also features Siddique, Priyanka Nair and Sarath Kumar among others.

The film directed by Lal Jose will hit the screens on August 31 as an Onam release and lock horns with Mammootty’s Pullikkaran Staraa, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Adam Joan and Nivin Pauly’s Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela.

Velipadinte Pusthakam is a special film for its director as for the first time in a career spanning about 19 years, Lal Jose has wielded the megaphone for a Mohanlal-starrer.

Beeny P Nayarambalam has penned the script, while Shaan Rahman is scoring the music for the film and is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas.

Mohanlal on Monday joined the sets of his upcoming film Odiyan in Varanasi and he is also awaiting the release of director B Unnikrishnan’s Villain.

