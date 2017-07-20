Velipadinte Pusthakam: Mohanlal couldn’t stop himself from weeping on sets. Watch video

Mohanlal was acting an emotionally overwhelming scene and couldn’t stop crying even after the director said cut. Mohanlal was acting an emotionally overwhelming scene and couldn’t stop crying even after the director said cut.

Mohanlal is currently shooting for Lal Jose’s directorial titled Velipadinte Pusthakam. A recent video from the sets of the movie has gone viral and fans can’t stop from going gaga over Lalettan because we see him crying for a scene in the film, only he doesn’t seem to be able to stop himself even after the director said ‘Cut’.

In fact, we can hear the director say action and Mohanlal kneels with a girl in his arms. There is applause after the director says ‘Cut’, as everyone is impressed with Lalettan’s performance. Only Mohanlal doesn’t seem to be able to stop himself from weeping. We can see that this scene has had an effect on Lalettan.

Every good actor lives and breathes his character, and especially when they start to shoot such sequences – the emotionally draining ones, it takes time to return to normalcy. It is not easy to get into the skin of your character, and from the viral video featuring Mohanlal, we can also see that it is not easy to get out of the skin of a character.

Mohanlal and Lal Jose are working together in a film for the first time. Mohanlal will be playing two roles in Velipadinte Pusthakam. One of the characters is a college professor, Michael Idikkula. Reshma Rajan, who rose to fame with her role in Angamaly Diaries, will be the leading lady of the film.

Aashirvad Cinema’s Velipadinte Pusthakam will, reportedly, hit screens in September this year.

